2 Bison for sale at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site in Kentucky

UNION, Ky. (LEX 18) — Have you ever dreamed of owning your very own bison? Well, now is your chance!

The Kentucky Department of Parks announced they are now accepting bids for the two bison at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site.

A department release says the two one-year-old bulls are in excellent health and are being sold in separate lots. Those interested in seeing the bison can contact Claire Kolkmeyer by phone at 859-384-3522 or by email at claire.kolkmeyer@ky.gov.

Bidding will be accepted until March 14, and a $100 deposit, which will be returned to those who do not win, is required. Checks should be made out to the Big Bone Lick State Historic Site, and bids should be sent to:

Big Bone Lick State Historic Site

Bison Sealed Bid

Attn: Greta Gay-Park Manager

3380 Beaver Road

Union, Ky. 41091