2 charged in overnight shooting involving detective also charged for 2023 shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men have been charged in connection to a 2023 shooting in Lexington.

On July 4, 2023, officers responded to the 500 block of Stonehaven Drive for reports of fireworks and possible gunshots fired. Officers located shell casings and property that had been struck by gunfire at the scene.

During their investigation, police were informed of two men and one juvenile who arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Lexington Police Department was able to identify two suspects through investigation.

27-year-old Daquis Sharp was charged with 1st-degree assault and 1st-degree wanton endangerment.

19-year-old Jatiece Parks was also charged with 1st-degree assault and 1st-degree wanton endangerment.

Police note that both Sharp and Parks were arrested Thursday after a shooting that injured an officer on Royal Avenue.