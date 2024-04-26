2 confirmed cases of whooping cough in Lexington schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials say there are two confirmed cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in Lexington schools.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says the cases are at Bryan Station High School and Lexington Catholic High School.

The health department says pertussis is highly contagious and spread by coughing and sneezing. For more information on the illness, click here.

Officials urge children with symptoms to stay home and seek medical care, even if vaccinated.

