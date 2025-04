FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed to LEX 18 that two teenagers are dead following an overnight fire at a home in Franklin County on Wednesday.

Officials reported that the fire occurred at a home on Flat Creek Road around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to officials, the two killed in the fire were a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.