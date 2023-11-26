Watch Now
News

Actions

2 dead 2 children injured after 3 car crash in Crittenden County

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 4:09 PM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 16:09:40-05

MARION, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead, and two children are injured after a three-car crash that occurred on US 60 on Saturday at around 4 p.m.

According to a release from the Kentucky State Police, 21-year-old Jessica E. Dunkan from Marion, Kentucky, was driving east on US 60 in a Subaru Outback when she crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram 3500 in the "rear side" and then hit a Kia Telluride head-on.

Dunkan was taken to Crittenden Community Hospital, where she died from her injuries. The driver of the Kia Telluride, 59-year-old Harold G. Glendening from Tiline, Kentucky, was also taken to the Livingston County Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The release adds that a two-year-old passenger in Subaru Outback was taken to the Crittenden Community Hospital but then life-flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. In addition, a seven-year-old passenger from the Kia Telluride was taken to Livingston County Hospital but then life-flighted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.

KSP says that a three-year-old passenger in the Dodge 3500 was uninjured.

No other details have been released, and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18