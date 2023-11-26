2 dead 2 children injured after 3 car crash in Crittenden County

MARION, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead, and two children are injured after a three-car crash that occurred on US 60 on Saturday at around 4 p.m.

According to a release from the Kentucky State Police, 21-year-old Jessica E. Dunkan from Marion, Kentucky, was driving east on US 60 in a Subaru Outback when she crossed the center line and hit a Dodge Ram 3500 in the "rear side" and then hit a Kia Telluride head-on.

Dunkan was taken to Crittenden Community Hospital, where she died from her injuries. The driver of the Kia Telluride, 59-year-old Harold G. Glendening from Tiline, Kentucky, was also taken to the Livingston County Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The release adds that a two-year-old passenger in Subaru Outback was taken to the Crittenden Community Hospital but then life-flighted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. In addition, a seven-year-old passenger from the Kia Telluride was taken to Livingston County Hospital but then life-flighted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.

KSP says that a three-year-old passenger in the Dodge 3500 was uninjured.

No other details have been released, and an investigation is ongoing.

