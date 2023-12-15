2 dead after car crash on KY-15 in Breathitt County

Two people are dead after a two-car crash in Breathitt County on Thursday.

According to the Kentucky State Police, they received a call about a collision on KY-15 near the Walls community at around 5:48 p.m.

Once responders arrived, they found that a silver Nissan Altima heading north, driven by 27-year-old Austin Gibson, from Georgetown, crossed the center line into the southbound lane and collided with a black Dodge Ram driven by 78-year-old Robert Begley from Jackson.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene and Begley was taken to the Kentucky River Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.