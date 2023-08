CLAY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead after a crash in Powell County Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky transportation officials say Black Creek Road (KY 11) is closed due to the crash.

Montgomery County Emergency Management also says that Levee Road will be closed at Sawmill Road for a few hours due to the crash.

We have a crew on scene, and we're working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.