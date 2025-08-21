2 elderly women suffer from hyperthermia after being in hot tub, officials report

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team reports that two elderly women suffered from hyperthermia after being in a hot tub at a remote cabin on Wednesday night.

WCSRT says that when the women decided to get out of the hot tub, two of them were unable to get out because of pre-existing issues and became overheated and suffered from hyperthermia.

According to WCSRT, both women became unresponsive, and as a result, one member of the group got in the hot tub to keep their heads above water, while another was able to call 911.

WCSRT says they, along with caretakers of the cabin, the Wolfe County Sheriff's Office, and EMS, responded to the scene.

When arriving on the scene, WCSRT says the caretakers had removed both women from the water, with one being partially responsive while the other was unresponsive and in critical condition.

According to WCSRT, both women were taken to a shower, where cold water and ice were applied for around 20 to 30 minutes, and as they began to recover, they were taken to a local hospital.