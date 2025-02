LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are fighting for their lives after both were hit by a car early Saturday morning.

According to Lexington Police, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. off Man O War Boulevard near Wilson Downing Road.

The two people hit by the car were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police advise you to avoid the area of Man O War and Wilson Downing.

That area will be shutdown this morning as the crash investigation continues.