2 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Lexington on Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were taken to the hospital and one person was arrested after a shooting that occurred in Lexington on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Red Clover Lane at approximately 3:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found two people with "potentially life-threatening injuries."

The suspect, a male family member of the two victims, left the scene but was located and arrested shortly after by officers.