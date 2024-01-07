Watch Now
News

Actions

2 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Lexington on Sunday

c1f20107-bebe-4807-bf69-eaba6c76a7c9.jpg
wlex
c1f20107-bebe-4807-bf69-eaba6c76a7c9.jpg
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 17:00:41-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were taken to the hospital and one person was arrested after a shooting that occurred in Lexington on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Red Clover Lane at approximately 3:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found two people with "potentially life-threatening injuries."

The suspect, a male family member of the two victims, left the scene but was located and arrested shortly after by officers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18