LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were injured in a crash that happened on Thursday just after 9:30 p.m. on Nicholasville Road at Reynolds Road in Lexington.

According to Lexington police, one vehicle crossed over from the inbound lane and collided with a vehicle in the outbound lane.

Police say two people were taken to the hospital, and one has life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation, and CRU responded to the scene.