LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say Versailles Road was shut down for several hours after a crash involving a car and a semi happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, two people from the car were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

Versailles Road reopened at around 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday.