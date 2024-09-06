2 injured in Russell County boating accident

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Russell County Search and Rescue reports two people were injured in a boating accident on Thursday night near Campbell's Landing boat ramp.

According to officials, one boat sustained heavy damage, causing it to flood with water and sink, and as a result, four people on board were forced to swim to shore.

Officials say that one person sustained minor injuries and refused treatment, while another person was transported by helicopter to UK in Lexington for head trauma and a hand injury.

It was also reported by officials that the four individuals were wearing life jackets during the accident.