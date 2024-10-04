2 injured in shooting on Devonport Drive in Lexington, police searching for suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were injured in a shooting that happened near an apartment complex on Devonport Drive near Versailles Road in Lexington on Thursday night.
According to Lexington police, they received reports of shots fired around 9:30 p.m.
When arriving on the scene, police said that they found two victims, one of which had life-threatening injuries.
Police report that no one else was hurt in the shooting, and they are searching for a suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police.