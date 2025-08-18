2 injured in shooting on Kentucky State University campus, police investigating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Frankfort Police Department says they are investigating after a shooting that happened on the campus of Kentucky State University overnight Sunday.

According to police, they responded to reports of shots fired around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday near Young Hall on KSU's campus.

Police say a "preliminary investigation indicates that multiple occupants of a dark-colored passenger vehicle opened fire on a group of individuals walking on campus."

According to police, witnesses reported hearing around 15 to 20 gunshots.

As a result, police say that two people were hit by gunfire and one was treated for minor injuries, while the other sustained serious injuries. Both were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Police say that, in addition, Young Hall and at least one vehicle were damaged by gunfire.

Frankfort police are asking that anyone with information to call 502-875-8523.

The shooting remains under investigation.