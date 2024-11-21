2 Kentucky schools disrupted by bomb threats, officials report

(LEX 18) — Two Kentucky schools were disrupted on Thursday morning after officials reported that bomb threats were called in.

According to officials, police responded to Kentucky State University and Lexington Christian Academy for the reports.

Officials said that 10 bomb threats were made between 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. to KSU and are believed to have come from the same source.

KSU's campus was evacuated, and officials reported that everyone was safe.

Police reported that they were going from building to building to make sure that everything was secure.

KSU is closed until further notice, and school officials will send out information throughout the day as it becomes available.

According to officials, Lexington Christian Academy was on lockdown, and all entrances were blocked.

Lexington police and school officials have not released any more information regarding the threat made at LCA.