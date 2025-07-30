2 Kentucky Sheriff's Offices moving to new locations in August

(LEX 18) — Two sheriff's offices in Kentucky announced they are moving to new locations to begin the month of August.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says they are closing July 30, July 31, and Aug. 1 to move to their new location at 1380 KY192 E. in London.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says it will be closed on July 31 and Aug. 1 to relocate near Great Crossing High School and the Scott County Road Department off Betsy Way in Georgetown.

Both offices say they will reopen on Monday, Aug. 4, at their new locations.