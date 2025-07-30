Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

2 Kentucky Sheriff's Offices moving to new locations in August

mugshot template - 2025-07-30T095513.287.png
Laurel County/Scott County Sheriff's Offices via Facebook
mugshot template - 2025-07-30T095513.287.png
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — Two sheriff's offices in Kentucky announced they are moving to new locations to begin the month of August.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says they are closing July 30, July 31, and Aug. 1 to move to their new location at 1380 KY192 E. in London.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says it will be closed on July 31 and Aug. 1 to relocate near Great Crossing High School and the Scott County Road Department off Betsy Way in Georgetown.

Both offices say they will reopen on Monday, Aug. 4, at their new locations.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18