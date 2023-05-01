Watch Now
News

Actions

2 killed, 4 wounded in Mississippi shooting; man arrested

House Party Shootings
AP
This image provided by the Bay St. Louis Police Department shows Cameron Brand, who is charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to jail records. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a news release that police identified Brand as the sole shooter at a house party, through witness and victim statements. (Bay St. Louis Police Department via AP)
House Party Shootings
Posted at 8:10 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 08:10:54-04

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Police have charged a 19-year-old man with killing two teenagers and wounding four others in an early Sunday shooting at a house party on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Cameron Everest Brand is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz says police identified Brand as the sole shooter through witness and victim statements.

Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair says two teens died but he isn't yet prepared to release their identities.

Schwartz says Brand was arrested at his home in Pass Christian and taken to jail.

Bay St. Louis Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio denied Brand bail.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!