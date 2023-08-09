2 killed in crash in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say two people are dead after a crash in Laurel County Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:54 p.m., police responded to a crash involving two cars on KY 80, five miles east of London.

Investigation indicates that a white BMW traveling westbound and a maroon Ford Focus traveling eastbound collided in the eastbound lane, and both cars burst into flames.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers.

The driver of the BMW was identified as 30-year-old Brittany Smallwood of London. The driver of the Ford was identified as 30-year-old Ethan Taylor of London.

The Laurel County Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

