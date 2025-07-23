2 killed in single-vehicle crash in McCreary County, KSP investigating

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 27 in McCreary County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota 4Runner, driven by 68-year-old Pearl Goodin, was traveling southbound on US 27 when it exited the roadway and struck a guardrail.

KSP says the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times, and as a result, the driver and the passenger, identified as 73-year-old James Goodin, were ejected from the vehicle due to not wearing a seat belt.

According to KSP, Pearl was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCreary County coroner, and James was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he later died.

KSP says toxicology results are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.