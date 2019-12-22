2 men charged with $2M food stamp fraud

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The owner of a, now defunct, Owsley County business and an employee have been charged with a multi-million dollar food stamp fraud.

Joe's Meat Market owner Billy Joe Goe and employee Robert Goe have been accused of paying cash to buy SNAP benefits from customers at a discount.

They have also been accused of loaning money and allowing borrowers to repay them with SNAP benefits.

Finally, they have also been accused of allowing customers to pay for ineligible goods and services with SNAP benefits.

The indictment alleged that the men received more than 2.1 million dollars in fraudulent food stamp transactions.

If convicted, they will face up to 20 years in prison, plus fines and restitution.