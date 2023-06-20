$2 million donation made to help Town Branch Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the population grows in Lexington, so does the vision for the future.

"We're transforming 11 acres of asphalt, currently a parking lot, into this beautiful green space," said Allison Lankford, executive director of Town Branch Park.

Lankford's vision is one of many that will bring a version of New York City's Central Park, but of course more fitting to Lexington's population and area.

"In terms of the construction of the park, it has been all private, individuals, families and businesses," she said.

Lankford says a recent $2 million donation will help get the project close to the phase one fundraising goal. That donation, though, isn't so much about money. It's a vision for children to have a place to learn and play.

"He's holding a fishing net and that statue is in two other locations and we're going to have a replica of it at Town Branch Park," she said.

The donation is in honor of Will Naylor Smith, who died 16 years ago in a car crash. He was just eight years old.

"There's just an element of healing to water and of course, Will loved the water and the beach and all that," said Susan Naylor Moulton, Will's mom. The donation was made from the foundation in Will's name.

"For kids to have a place to go splash around in the water and parents can sit in the shade and watch them play, I just think it's fantastic," Moulton said.

"We're so honored to bear his name on this water play area because we meet with lots of donors over this project but some really touch our hearts," Lankford said."

They hope to break ground on the project this summer.

