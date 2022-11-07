Watch Now
$2 million Powerball prize sold in Kentucky, $1.9 billion drawing tonight

John Raoux/AP
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other lottery tickets at a store Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Nov 07, 2022
2022-11-07 15:54:03-05

(LEX 18) — No one won the $1.6 billion jackpot, but Kentucky had four winners in this past Saturday's drawing.

The largest prize from the drawing was $2 million which was sold at Walmart in Benton, Kentucky.

A $1 million prize was sold at the Midway Foodmart in Midway, Kentucky.

Lastly, two $50,000 prizes were sold at a Five Star in Bardstown, Kentucky and an IGA Express in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Tonight's $1.9 billion drawing is the world's largest lottery prize. The drawing will happen around 10:59 p.m. ET.

