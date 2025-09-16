2 new outdoor warning sirens added in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Emergency Management, along with Lexington Parks and Recreation, announced on Tuesday that two new outdoor sirens have been added in the city.

According to a release, the first siren is located in Cardinal Run Park North, and the second is located in Davis Park, bringing the total network of outdoor warning sirens to 33.

The release notes that the sirens are designed to alert people who are outdoors and not intended to alert those who are inside buildings.

“These new sirens are a critical part of maintaining and updating Lexington’s community alert and warning system,” said Robert Larkin, director of Lexington Emergency Management. “Those living near Cardinal Run Park North or Artworks at the Carver School may now be able to hear the sirens during monthly tests or severe weather conditions.”

For more information, go to BeReadyLexington.com.