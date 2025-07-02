2 people airlifted to hospital following dog attack in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mason County Sheriff's Office reports that two people were airlifted to the hospital following a dog attack on Tuesday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, they were dispatched to the area of Highland Drive for a Pitbull that was reportedly attacking its owner and causing serious injuries.

The sheriff's office says that while en route to the scene, they were notified that a neighbor attempted to help the owner and was also attacked.

When arriving on the scene, the sheriff's office says the dog fled from the area, allowing EMS to aid the two people.

The sheriff's office says both were taken to Meadowview Regional Medical Center, then flown to UC Medical Center for advanced treatment.

According to the sheriff's office, the dog was located and terminated before being turned over to the Mason County Animal Control Officer.

The sheriff's office says the incident is under investigation.