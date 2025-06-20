Watch Now
2 people escape early morning house fire by climbing on roof, officials report

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department says two people had to climb onto their roof after their home on Gerald Drive caught fire early Friday morning.

According to officials, crews responded to the scene just after 4:00 a.m. and found a small fire near the front door in the downstairs area of the home.

Officials say they were able to contain the fire in the front room of the home and extinguish it.

No injuries were reported, according to officials, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

