2 people found dead in Corbin hospital parking lot

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in Corbin late Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., Corbin Police was called to Baptist Health Hospital to inspect a car in the parking lot.

According to police, a man and woman were found in the car, both of them with gunshot wounds.

They were both pronounced dead by medical staff on scene.

The bodies have been sent to the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office to identity the cause of their deaths.

Investigators believe whatever did happen was confined to inside the vehicle and that no hospital staff or civilians were in any danger.

The identities of the deceased have not be released at this time.