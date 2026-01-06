2 people killed in Floyd County structure fire, KSP investigating

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after two people were killed in a Floyd County structure fire on Monday afternoon.

According to KSP, they were called to assist the Floyd County Sheriff's Office around 12:20 p.m. on Monday on Henpen Branch in the Melvin community.

KSP says that a preliminary investigation indicates that emergency personnel located two people dead inside the home.

According to KSP, the bodies were transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and identification.

The investigation remains ongoing by KSP.