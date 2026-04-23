2 people killed in head-on collision on KY-15 in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that two people were killed in a head-on collision on Wednesday in Breathitt County.

According to KSP, troopers were notified of a three-vehicle crash around 11:13 a.m. on KY-15 in the Watts community.

KSP says that a preliminary investigation reveals that a Dodge Avenger driven by 36-year-old Brandon Combs was traveling southbound when it crossed the center line into the northbound lane and hit a Toyota Camry driven by 30-year-old Deanna Noble head-on.

According to KSP, after the Dodge hit the Camry, the Camry was then pushed into the path of a northbound commercial vehicle, resulting in a secondary crash.

As a result of the crash, Combs and Noble sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Breathitt County Coroner's Office, according to KSP.

KSP says the bodies have been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for autopsies.

According to KSP, investigators determined that Noble was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but Combs was not.

The crash remains under investigation and is being reconstructed by KSP.