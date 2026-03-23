2 people killed, KSP trooper seriously injured in Sunday morning crash in Hazard

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are dead, and a Kentucky State Police trooper is seriously injured following a crash in Hazard on Sunday morning.

According to KSP, the crash happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of KY-80 and Perry Circle Road in Hazard.

KSP says that a trooper from Post 13 was traveling east on KY-80, responding to an emergency call for service in Knott County, when another vehicle traveling west on KY-80 attempted to turn left onto Perry Circle Road, crossing into the path of the trooper's vehicle and causing the two to collide in the intersection.

The Perry County Coroner’s Office pronounced the driver and passenger of the second vehicle dead at the scene.

According to KSP, the trooper suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center before being flown to UK Chandler Medical Center.

The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is leading the ongoing investigation.

KSP stated they will not release specific details until they interview vital witnesses and gather all pertinent facts to maintain transparency and the integrity of the investigation.