2 people rescued by KSP troopers after jet ski overturns on Cave Run Lake

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were rescued by Kentucky State Police troopers after their jet ski overturned on Cave Run Lake Monday evening.

According to KSP, they responded to Stoney Creek Boat ramp on Monday around 5 p.m., where they discovered an overturned jet ski with two people stranded in the water.

As a result, KSP says the troopers were able to borrow a boat from the nearby marina to rescue the two people from the water and return them to shore.

According to KSP, Bath County EMS responded to the scene and helped the two people who were extremely cold due to the water temperature.

KSP says they were also assisted on scene by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Salt Lick Fire Department.