LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials told LEX 18 that two people were rescued from their vehicle Friday morning on Bowman Mill Road in Lexington after they were stranded in water.

According to officials, an 81-year-old and an 85-year-old were trapped in their stalled car by rising water.

Officials say that four firefighters and an inflatable boat were deployed, and they got the couple out of the vehicle unharmed.