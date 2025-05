LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — Two people are fighting for their lives after a single car crash early Sunday morning.

According to Lexington Police, the crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Bryan Station Road.

Officials say two people were found in the car and taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for much of the morning but has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.