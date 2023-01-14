2 people shot in Frankfort Saturday morning

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating after two people are shot in Frankfort early Saturday morning.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, officers responded to calls of a fight that led to a shooting on St. Clair Street around 1:30 a.m.

Two people were found shot at the scene.

One was treated in Frankfort and was later released, according to police.

The other person shot was taken to the University of Kentucky with serious injuries.

Full details on the second victim's condition are unknown at this time.

Frankfort Police will provide more information as the investigation continues.