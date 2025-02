LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department reports that two people were rescued Thursday morning after their vehicles got stuck in standing water on Bowman Mill Road.

According to officials, they responded around 7:45 a.m. to a scene of two vehicles stalled in about two feet of water.

Officials say they were able to walk both people out of the water and retrieve the vehicles.

No one was injured, according to officials.