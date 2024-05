LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Versailles Road Monday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., crews responded to the 2000 block of Versailles Road for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The Lexington Fire Department reports that the car hit multiple light posts and a tree.

LFD says three people were transported to the hospital, two of those with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.