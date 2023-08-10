2-year-old dies in accidental shooting in Laurel County, officials say

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 2-year-old has died after officials say the child accidentally shot himself.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says it happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday in the southwestern part of the county. The child shot himself in the abdomen, officials say.

Responding officers performed first aid on the child until EMS arrived, and the child was taken to an area hospital. The child died a short time later.

According to a preliminary investigation, the child accidentally shot himself with a gun, causing a critical injury.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating what happened.