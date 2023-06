WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner's Office is reporting that a 2-year-old died in a crash Wednesday in Winchester.

Officials say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Lexington Road (US 60).

The child was a passenger in a car that left the road and hit a fence. They were pronounced dead at UK Children's Hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more.