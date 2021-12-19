20,000+ donated toys will be on the way to western KY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A big delivery is on its way to western Kentucky. Tens of thousands of toys will soon be handed out to children who lost everything in the tornadoes.

Donations were sorted and loaded up at the Fayette County Courthouse on Saturday morning.

Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt says 20,000 toys were donated in Lexington alone, and many more have come in from across the US. The sheriff tells us it's heartwarming to see Americans pull together in such a dire time of need.

"We are super excited about this, and we cannot wait to see the children's faces when they have such a wonderful Christmas in a time of rebuilding," said Sheriff Witt.

Sheriff Witt also tells us more toy deliveries were expected throughout the day.