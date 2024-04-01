20-year-old arrested, charged in connection to Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested after a drive-by shooting that happened on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. on North Third Street in Richmond.

According to Richmond police, they responded to a call of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

When arriving on the scene, police say that witnesses stated a vehicle had been passing by and shooting adults and children in the front yard with an "Orbeez gun." Witnesses told police that the victim and another adult confronted the individuals when they drove by again, which resulted in the driver shooting the victim with a revolver.

After further investigation, police say they brought in 20-year-old William Bryce Adams and two other female occupants for questioning.

According to police, Adams confessed to shooting the victim and was arrested.

He is facing first-degree assault and seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Police say that the victim is undergoing medical treatment, and no one else at the scene was injured.

Adams is booked in the Madison County Detention Center.