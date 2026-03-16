19-year-old killed in Laurel County crash involving side-by-side

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that a 19-year-old was killed in a crash involving a side-by-side on US 25 on Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash occurred on Sunday around 6:45 a.m., in which an investigation revealed that a side-by-side was traveling southbound on US 25 when it crossed the centerline, ran off the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned.

As a result of the crash, the sheriff's office says that the driver and only occupant of the vehicle was fatally injured.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver, identified by the Laurel County Coroner's Office as 19-year-old Dennis Johnson III, was pronounced dead at the scene.