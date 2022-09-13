Watch Now
20 years later: Helicopter that crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002 recovered

Posted at 4:12 PM, Sep 13, 2022
(LEX 18) — A helicopter that crashed into Lake Cumberland back in 2002 has been found and is being pulled out of the water.

The chopper crashed and sank while trying to get closer to the water near Jamestown. A photographer was on board and the NTSB found that the helicopter went down while the pilot tried to get closer to a boat race. The pilot and passenger both escaped.

Crews are working to pull the helicopter from the water.

