Watch Now
News

Actions

2003 Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide has died

Dixie Hayes, Funny Cide
Garry Jones/AP
Kentucky Horse Park worker Dixie Hayes leads 2003 Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide around the paddock at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 2, 2013 in Louisville, Ky. The 139th running of the Kentucky Derby is Saturday. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)
Dixie Hayes, Funny Cide
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 13:53:25-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Kentucky Horse Park, 2003 Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide has died.

In a post on social media shared Sunday, the park said in part, “He will be greatly missed by his friends at the Kentucky Horse Park, Sackatoga Stable, and all his devoted fans.”

After winning the 2003 Derby, Funny Cide went on to win the Preakness Stakes.

The Kentucky Horse Park reports that Funny Cide died due to complications from colic.

According to reporting from the Times Union, Funny Cide was 23 years old and spent the last 15 years of his life at the Kentucky Horse Park.

As a member of the Hall of Champions, the Hall of Champions barn will be closed Sunday to honor Funny Cide.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth