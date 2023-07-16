LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Kentucky Horse Park, 2003 Kentucky Derby winner Funny Cide has died.

In a post on social media shared Sunday, the park said in part, “He will be greatly missed by his friends at the Kentucky Horse Park, Sackatoga Stable, and all his devoted fans.”

After winning the 2003 Derby, Funny Cide went on to win the Preakness Stakes.

The Kentucky Horse Park reports that Funny Cide died due to complications from colic.

According to reporting from the Times Union, Funny Cide was 23 years old and spent the last 15 years of his life at the Kentucky Horse Park.

As a member of the Hall of Champions, the Hall of Champions barn will be closed Sunday to honor Funny Cide.