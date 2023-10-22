21-year-old arrested in connection with South Broadway shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in September on South Broadway.

The Lexington Police Department (LPD) says that with the assistance of the US Marshals Service, Tempe Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Adult Probation Services and a tip from the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. 21-year-old Jacoby Williams has been arrested.

Williams has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The release states Williams is in the Maricopa County Jail awaiting extradition to Fayette County.

According to the release. Police were originally called to the 800 block of South Broadway for a shooting with a victim. When officers arrived, they found one man dead in a parking lot, with the suspect fleeing the scene before the officers' arrival.