21-year-old dies in Whitley County crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Corbin Police Department responded to a call of a single vehicle collision on 5th Street in Whitley County just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

According to Corbin Police, when officers arrived, the driver of the vehicle smelled like alcohol and had apparent injuries. Police have identified the driver as 25-year-old James Barnes.

The passenger, 21-year-old Zachary Mathis of London, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner.

Barnes was taken to Baptist Health in Corbin and then transferred to University of Kentucky for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.