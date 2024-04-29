21-year-old killed in Laurel County crash, KSP investigating

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a 21-year-old was killed in a Laurel County crash on Sunday around 5:40 p.m.

According to KSP, an initial investigation shows that a Suzuki GSX-R600 operated by Trevor R. Waskom was driving on McWhorter Road when he lost control, went off the road, and hit a tree.

KSP says that Waskom suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.

Waskom was reported missing by his family on Friday, according to KSP.

This is an ongoing investigation.