21-year-old killed in Lee County crash, KSP investigating

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash after a 21-year-old was killed in Lee County Friday night.

According to police, a Toyota Tacoma driven by 21-year-old Joshua Phillips, with three passengers in the vehicle, was traveling south on Zoe Post Office Road when he drove off an embankment, causing the vehicle to turn on its side on KY-11 north.

As a result, 27-year-old Justin Hughes, was transported to Clark Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, 18-year-old Kaedyn Turner was transported to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and 21-year-old Michael Combs was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene by the Lee County Coroner.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by Trooper Tyler Holt.