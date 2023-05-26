23-year-old drowns while attempting to swim across Wolfe Lake in Campton

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is dead after drowning in an eastern Kentucky lake Thursday evening.

Around 5 p.m., Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team was called to a possible drowning at Wolfe Lake in Campton.

When crews arrived, they were told by a witness that a man was attempting to swim across the lake when he went under. A friend attempted to rescue the man but was unable to.

Crews conducted a search and located the man after about 30 minutes.

The 23-year-old was pronounced dead by local officials.

"Swimming across any large body of water without a proper flotation device is never a good idea. Add cold water temperatures and exhaustion into the mix and it makes a deadly combination," said Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team in a post.

