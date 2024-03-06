23-year-old killed in wreck on I-75 southbound in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner reports that 23-year-old Taylor Baltimore was killed after a two-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound near mile marker 87 in Richmond.

According to the coroner, the wreck happened on Tuesday just before 1:00 p.m. The interstate was closed for several hours but reopened around 3:30 p.m.

Baltimore sustained multiple blunt force injuries. She was taken to UK Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The coroner says wet road conditions are believed to have caused the wreck.