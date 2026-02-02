24-year-old killed in head-on collision on US 42 in Gallatin County Sunday night

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a 24-year-old was killed in a head-on collision Sunday night on US 42 in Gallatin County.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation reveals that a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on US 42 and crossed the center line, striking a 2023 Ford Bronco head-on.

KSP says that the driver of the Bronco, identified as 24-year-old Iveth Salgado Calerdon, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Gallatin County coroner.

According to KSP, the investigation is ongoing by their accident reconstructionist at Post 5.